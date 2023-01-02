Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – A church in Uganda is mourning a young photographer who died during the New Year crossover Kesha.

The man, simply identified as Junior, appeared jovial as he took photos of the mega crusade hosted at Booma Grounds by Bishop Nicholas Kasaija, the founder of Hoima Christian fellow church.

Junior is said to have collapsed and died, minutes after ushering in the New Year.

An emotional video showing his last moments has surfaced.

Check this out.

