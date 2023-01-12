Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – A three-year-old boy was reportedly abandoned by a woman at Vihiga Referral Hospital.

According to the hospital staff, the abandoned boy was captured on CCTV cameras walking into the hospital in the company of an unidentified woman on Wednesday, January 11 at around 4 pm.

The woman was wearing a mask.

The boy was later found stranded in the hospital at around 7 pm.

The hospital management said there is no clear information on the relationship between the boy and the woman.

“The footage shows the boy walking besides the woman but we can’t find any link between the two,” Mary Kavesta, a staff from the hospital said.

Kavetsa established that the abandoned young boy has been identified by a single name, Newton, and neither does he know his parents nor his residence.

“We interrogated him and the only thing we could find from him was his one name, Newton. He has no information on where he is or who brought him in,” Kavetsa added.

She said there is a clear indication that the young boy had been through some hardship because it’s very rare for an abandoned child to stay calm.

“The guardian of this boy may have been through tough times in bringing him up and she decided to relinquish herself from the parental chain by abandoning him,” she noted.

Below is a photo of the abandoned boy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.