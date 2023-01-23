Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 23 January 2023 – A wanted drug dealer was on Sunday arrested in Kiambu during an intelligence-led operation.

The suspect was nabbed in a rental house within Kihunguro Area.

After conducting a thorough search in his house, the officers recovered 200 kilograms of Bhang packed in gunny bags.

Other items recovered during the operation include a weighing scale, motorcycle, log books among other items.

The suspect was placed in custody awaiting processing and arraignment.

The National Police Service has lauded members of the public for providing information that led to the successful arrest and recovery of the items.

