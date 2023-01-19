Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Kabazi Member of County Assembly Dr. Peter Mbae has been exposed over infidelity.

Although he is married with two kids, he is cheating on his wife with a lady called Maggie, a single mother of four.

Intimate photos of the vocal Nakuru MCA and his side chick leaked online.

In the photos, the MCA’s side chick is seen lying on his chest as they enjoy nice moments together at an undisclosed location.

Dr. Peter Mbae is among the most educated MCAs in Nakuru County Government.

He made headlines for his hardline defence of his people following the 2018 Patel Dam burst in Solai that killed nearly 48 people and left 2,500 others displaced.

Dr. Mbae holds a Ph.D. in peace and conflict studies from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in media and communication from the University of Nairobi, and a bachelor’s in philosophy and political science from the same institution.

However, he cannot zip up his trousers despite his good credentials.

Check out the leaked photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.