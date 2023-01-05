Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – A man who jetted into the country from the United States of America was reportedly drugged and robbed by a group of ladies he met at 1824 club in Lang’ata.

The victim went to the popular club to unwind and left at 3:00AM.

As he was leaving the premises, he was approached by some ladies who wanted breakfast.

The cunning ladies easily grabbed his attention and they started interacting.

Little did he know that they were members of the ruthless mchele gang.

He can’t recall how he drove them to his house where they drugged him and robbed him of an iPhone 13 Pro Max, laptop, Oppo phone, Soundbar, Ksh 125,000 in cash, and also withdrew Ksh 11,500 from his Mpesa.

He has since reported the matter to the police but efforts to trace the ladies have been futile.

The victim’s nephew took to social media and promised a handsome reward to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Check out the post.

Here are photos of the leader of the mchele gang.

Her accomplices.

