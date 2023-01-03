Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 03 January 2023 – A video has surfaced on social media showing the moment a young lady was cornered by a mob and beaten for allegedly stealing.

In the video, the smartly dressed lady is seen lying on the ground begging for mercy as the mob unleashed their wrath on her.

A man is heard in the background saying that she had stolen Ksh 20,000 from someone.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.