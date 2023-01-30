Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 30 January 2023 – If you frequent Nairobi clubs, you must have seen this new trend where ladies dance on top of chairs.

This unidentified slay queen tried to pull the stunt while rocking heels and ended up being hurt badly.

She fell like a sack of potatoes, forcing her friends to intervene.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.