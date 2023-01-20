Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 20, 2023 – A case of a security guard killing his university girlfriend has taken another twist after he confessed to killing her due to depression.

Ezra Kipkemei Kembo was charged at Nakuru Criminal Court on January 5, with the offence of killing Jeruto between December 26 and 31.

While confessing before Nakuru Judge Theresa Matheka, the suspect claimed that he killed Karatina University student, Phyllis Jepleting Jeruto at his home.

Jeruto was a first-year student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Education at the time of her demise.

Her decomposing body was discovered in Kipkemboi’s house at Naka estate within the Nakuru East sub-county.

A subsequent post-mortem conducted by pathologist Titus Ndulungu indicated that pressure was exerted on the deceased’s neck.

“The doctor formed the opinion that the cause of death was asphyxia due to neck compression indicating manual strangulation,” Sunguti reported.

Kipkemboi claimed that he killed Jeruto despite being informed of the magnitude of punishment a murder charge attracts.

The security guard, however, alleged that he suffered depression when Jeruto was killed at his house.

At the same time, Justice Matheka acknowledged a psychiatric evaluation report that confirmed that Kipkemboi indeed experienced episodes of depression and ordered that he be taken through counselling at the prison.

Justice Matheka also ordered that the matter be mentioned on January 24, to decide the suspect’s fate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.