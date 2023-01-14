Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 14 January 2023 – Popular Kenyan singer Petra caused mixed reactions after she begged Ksh 100,000 to settle an urgent medical bill.

Petra claimed that she was rushed to the hospital at night for an emergency growth removal and begged well-wishers to contribute money to pay the remaining bill of Sh 100,000.

Her post sparked reactions since she has been displaying a very lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

Some of the fans wondered how she cannot afford the money yet she has even done a collabo with Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel.

This is what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.