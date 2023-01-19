Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – A police officer who was allegedly assaulted by President William Ruto’s gardener has died.

Corporal Timothy Mugendi Rucha was allegedly physically assaulted by a gardener at the then-DP residence in Karen on July 21, 2022.

The deceased brother said after the incident, the officer was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was admitted for two months.

The family added that the officer was later transferred to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH), where he died.

The family stated that Mugendi suffered for months due to the injuries before he died.

“We are seeking justice for our brother because he was attacked while on duty and suffered for several months in hospital before he succumbed to the injuries,” His brother Erastus Rucha said.

The gardener is said to be a close ally of President Ruto and it is not clear whether he will use his powers to try to help him evade justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST