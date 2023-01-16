Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 16, 2023 – Minutes before the ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara, one of the passengers, identified as Sonu Joswal, was live on Facebook to share his experience on the flight.

He was in a happy mood as he recorded the video while in the company of friends but after 58 seconds, the aircraft took a sharp turn towards the left and crashed before turning into flames.

The phone camera continued to roll and caught glimpse of towering flames around it for the next 30 seconds.

It was Sonu’s FB profile where the video was live, confirmed by his cousin Rajat Jaiswal.

“Sonu was on Facebook live after boarding the flight for Pokhara. The live-streaming showed that Sonu and his friends were in a happy mood but all of a sudden, flames appeared before the streaming stopped,’’ he said.

The aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines had 72 passengers, including four crew members and at least fifteen foreigners on board.

They all perished in the crash.

Officials said that four bodies are yet to be recovered.

