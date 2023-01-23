Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 23 January 2023 – A multi-agency security team raided an Al Shabaab camp in Sedahgose in Garissa County killing 12 of over 30 militants.

The agency captured one militant alive while the rest managed to escape to Somalia with injuries.

The agency led by Counter Terrorism Policing seized one IED, one machine gun, and an AK47.

The Al-Shabaab killed six people on Sunday in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

A suicide bomber set off a huge blast that tore through a building near the office complex with gunfire erupting afterwards, Somali police spokesman Sadik Dudishe said at the end of the four-hour siege.

