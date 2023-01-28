Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 28 January 2023 – An unidentified man set tongues wagging after he turned up at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) dressed like a woman.

He was pictured clearing at the immigration while wearing a short dress and heels.

It is suspected that he might be a member of the LGBTQ community.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.