Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – The proverbial forty days of a cunning man, who has been pretending to be crippled and begging money from unsuspecting Nairobians in busy streets, finally reached after members of the public busted him.

In a video shared on Tiktok, the said man is seen crawling and begging for money from unsuspecting passersby.

An elderly mzee snitches on him and reveals that after begging, he goes to drinking dens to squander the money on cheap liquor.

The mzee says the fake beggar is physically fit, adding that he boards a matatu from Rongai to Nairobi CBD daily to con unsuspecting city residents.

“He is physically fit. He is just pretending. I have seen him in drinking dens and I can confirm that he pretends to be crippled,” the grey-haired mzee says in his native language.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.