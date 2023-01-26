Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – A man who was driving a vehicle belonging to the Bungoma County Government reportedly killed a family of three on Sunday at around 4 PM while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to a social media user, the driver was drunk to an extent of not recognizing himself when the accident occurred.

He was also in the company of a lady said to be his side chick.

After the accident, the county vehicle which belongs to the Agriculture Department was reportedly hidden at Bumula Police Station.

The driver is yet to be arrested even as the family of the deceased cries for justice.

The head of transport in the county should be questioned why the vehicle was given to an unauthorized person.

