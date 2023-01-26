Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – A 26-year-old lady was charged in a Nairobi court for insulting police officers who caught her making out with a man in a car outside Thika Road Mall.

The court heard that the accused, Tabby Ndung’u, hurled unprintable insults at the cops and dared them to shoot her.

The police officers on patrol found traffic and upon investigating the cause of the traffic snarl-up, they found Tabby and a male companion kissing passionately in the car.

They had stopped their car in the middle of the road, obstructing other motorists.

Tabby got out of the car and insulted the cops after they ordered them to drive to ease traffic.

The officers reported the matter to the nearby Kasarani police station, leading to her arrest.

She pleaded guilty to charges of creating a disturbance and offensive conduct and was fined Sh 20,000 or serve six months in jail.

