Friday, 20 January 2023 – A family is in distress after their daughter reportedly disappeared at Damman Aiport in Saudi Arabia as she was jetting back home.

According to information shared by the missing lady’s cousin on Facebook, she booked an AirArabia flight and was supposed to have landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) at 1.15 PM on Thursday to reunite with her family.

However, she was not on board when the plane left the Arab Country. She reportedly fell seriously ill and missed her flight back home.

According to information shared by officials at the airport, she was too weak and had memory lapses.

There were signs that she was either drugged or had extreme fatigue and stress.

The family has lost track of her and they are now urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to help them in tracing her.

The missing lady is called Laisa but her passport name is Mrs. Naisa Ene Sonkoi Monkiya.

Below is a screenshot of a Facebook post by her cousin.

