Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – The main suspect behind the gruesome murder of 81-year-old city consultant Dr. Gerishon Mwiti, who was hacked to death on January 14, 2023, at Thigiri ridge in Westlands Nairobi County, has been arrested.

The suspect, Bernard Kioko, who was a gardener at Dr. Mwiti’s home has been arrested moments ago at Mabatini in Mathare settlement, after being on the run since committing the murder most foul last Saturday.

According to the deceased’s son Daniel Mwiti, he found his father’s lifeless body sprawled in their garden bearing a deep cut at the back of his head.

This is after an operation that lasted more than 24 hours after the suspect engaged detectives in a hide-and-seek game from Mwingi in Kitui county until his arrest this afternoon deep in the Mathare settlement.

The operation was conducted by a contingent of officers drawn from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau based at Nairobi regional command, DCI Gigiri, and officers from Huruma police station.

Detectives are currently interrogating the suspect for more details about the unfortunate murder.

