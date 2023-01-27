Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – A friend has taken to social media to mourn the late Fridah Kamuyu, the 22-year-old lady who drowned and died at Titanic Dam in Juja while having fun with a married man.

He shared a screenshot of their last conversation and said only God knows why she died.

They were supposed to go for a family event in Nyeri tomorrow (Saturday 28, 2023).

Fridah was requesting the friend for a lift.

Sadly, she died a week before the event.

May her soul rest in peace

