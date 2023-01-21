Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 21 January 2023 – The family of a young man only identified as Nickson is seeking justice after he was knocked down by a vehicle belonging to the county government.

Nickson was riding his boda boda when the ‘kanjo’ vehicle, which was chasing another vehicle, knocked him down and crushed his head.

He died on the spot while a friend he was ferrying is battling for his life in hospital.

Nickson was the only son.

The incident happened on last week Sunday and during the funeral, no one from the County Government condoled with the family.

May his soul rest in peace.

