Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 22, 2023 – A video has emerged on social media showing the moment a young man who has been pretending to be crippled and begging in the streets surfaced.

He has been camping in busy streets begging for money from unsuspecting passers-by despite being physically fit.

Members of the public became suspicious after they got wind of his cunning behaviours and busted him.

He was forced to demonstrate how he ‘fakes it’.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.