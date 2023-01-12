Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 12 January 2023 – A Cameroonian coffin maker is reportedly in police custody for trying to cause mass murder.

According to reports, the 33-year-old coffin maker, who’s struggling to make sales, stormed a nearby hospital to remove the drips from cholera patients, who were admitted.

This incident is said to have happened in Limbe, a seaside city in the South-West Region of Cameroon.

Fortunately, he was caught by one of the nurses as he tried to flee.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.