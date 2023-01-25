Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 25 January 2023 – A car belonging to Busia County Government was involved in a fatal accident that left several people believed to be the Governor’s goons seriously injured.

According to reports, the county Governor Paul Otuoma uses the car to ferry his goons.

The driver of the ill-fated Prado was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened.

The victims are fighting for their lives in the hospital.

See photos.

