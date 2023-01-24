Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – A 27-year-old Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer is nursing injuries after he was shot by a businessman, following an altercation at Hornbill club in Umoja.

The injured soldier, identified as Wilfred Assari, was in the company of his brother enjoying drinks at the popular club when the scuffle ensued.

The two were sitting near a pool table when the club patron and the businessman who was playing pool confronted each other.

The assailant drew a pistol and shot three times in the air.

A stray bullet hit the soldier on his left arm and injured him.

The KDF officer was rushed to MSF Hospital in Eastleigh where he was treated and discharged in fair condition.

Police recovered one spent cartridge from the scene and launched a manhunt for the assailant.

