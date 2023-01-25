Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – A 20-year-old man has confessed to the gruesome murder of his grandmother.

Appearing before Mombasa Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet, the suspect identified as Abdulaziz Ali Swaleh told the court that shortly after joining Illuminati cult, he was instructed to kill his grandmother.

Swaleh said;

“It’s true l killed her. I’m sorry, l ask for forgiveness but l only did it after joining Illuminati.”

The murder suspect further revealed that he was mentally disturbed after carrying out the act, and now needs drugs to control his anxiety.

He added;

“My mind is not okay, l feel disturbed and this is because there are drugs that l often use, l need them.”

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect murdered his grandmother on January 21, 2023, in her sleep after she declined to give him money to purchase narcotics drugs.

Police Constable Mohammed Mapenzi attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), through prosecution counsel Hillary Isiaho, informed the court that the accused person was a suspect in a murder incident where it is alleged that he murdered his grandmother by slitting her throat using a kitchen knife.

Ruling on the case, the magistrate ordered that the suspect to be detained at the central police station for 14 days to allow police complete investigations.

He further ordered the suspect to undergo a mental assessment test.