Saturday, 14 January 2023 – Residents of Kitumbei village in Baringo Central are mourning an elderly man who was reportedly murdered.
According to sources, the body of the 70-year-old man was found in his house.
Before the murder, he had received Sh 8,000 Inua Jamii funds from the Government.
