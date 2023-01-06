Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 14 January 2023 – Police foiled a robbery attack in Kericho town and arrested 6 armed robbers who had staged the attack.

The robbers were reportedly planning to attack two wholesale shops owned by popular businessmen in the vibrant town.

The car they were driving in had fake number plate.

Police urged members of the public to be alert and report any suspicious characters.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.