Saturday, January 7, 2023 – 50 Cent and his girlfriend Cuba Link commanded attention as they attended the season 2 premiere of BMF at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday.

The rapper, 47, born Curtis James Jackson III looked dapper in a black suit, which he paired with a green tie, and black sneakers. His longtime girlfriend, 27, showed off her toned midriff in a sultry black dress with a diamond cutout in the front.

She accessorized with a rectangle transparent clutch and wore strappy black heels for the night.

50 also brought his youngest son Sire Jackson, 10, to event, with the father and son duo sporting matching outfits.

See photos