Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

5 Tips For Getting Started in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

Are you ready to set sail and live your life filled with adventure? This multiplayer adventure game offers a unique and thrilling experience but can also be overwhelming for new players. And while you can easily find Sea of Thieves Hacks by Battlelog.co that will help you in the gameplay; you need some help getting started with the game. Here are five of the best tips to help you get started on your journey as a pirate:

Choose your Pirate Legend wisely

When you first start playing Sea of Thieves, you can choose between three Pirate Legends: the Sea Dog, the Sovereign, and the Hunter. Each of these legends has strengths and abilities, so choosing the one that aligns with your play style is essential.

The Sea Dog is a seasoned pirate who excels in naval combat. If you enjoy fighting other ships and plundering their loot, this might be your best choice.

The Sovereign is a master of strategy and negotiation. This legend may be a good fit if you prefer to work with other players and plan out your attacks.

The hunter is a skilled tracker and hunter. If you enjoy exploring the vast open world of Sea of Thieves and uncovering its secrets, the hunter might be the legend for you.

Familiarize yourself with the controls

Sea of Thieves can be played on both PC and Xbox One, and the controls may differ slightly depending on your platform. It is a good idea for you to spend some time getting used to the controls before you set sail. It will help you navigate your ship and fight enemies more effectively.

The default controls for the gameplay on a PC:

W – Forward

A – Left

S – Backward

D – Right

Space – Jump

Left mouse button – Use weapon or tool

Right mouse button – Aim weapon

E – Interact

Q – Cycle through weapons or tools

On Xbox One, you can use a controller or a keyboard and mouse. The default controls for a controller are as follows:

Left stick – Move character

Right stick – Look around

A – Jump

X – Use weapon or tool

Y – Cycle through weapons or tools

B – Interact

Understand the basics of sailing

Sailing is an integral part of Sea of Thieves, and it can be a bit complex at first. Your ship has three main sails that you can adjust to change speed and direction. The larger the sails, the faster your ship will go, but it will also be more challenging to turn. You can also use the anchor to slow down or stop your ship completely.

You must pay attention to the direction of the wind in addition to the sails. The wind will push your ship in a specific direction, so you’ll need to adjust your sails accordingly to stay on course. Look at the wind vane on top of your mast to check its direction.

Learn how to fight

As a pirate, you’ll inevitably encounter other ships and enemies in Sea of Thieves. It is vital to know how to defend yourself and your crew.

Your ship has several weapons, including cannons, rifles, and shotguns. This weaponry can be used to attack other ships or defend yourself from enemy attacks. Also, using your grappling hook, you can board enemy ships and fight hand-to-hand.

In addition to your weapons, you’ll also have access to various tools and items that can help you in combat. For example, you can use bananas to heal yourself or your crewmates or a bucket to bail water out of your sinking ship.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Sea of Thieves is a multiplayer game, and part of the fun is working with other players to complete quests and explore the world. If you’re facing issues with the gameplay or have a question, you should not be afraid to ask for help. Communication with your crewmates or other players is possible through the in-game chat feature.

It would help if you also considered joining crews or even a guild. These are groups of players who regularly play together and can offer support and guidance as you get started in the game. You can find crews or guilds to join through the in-game menus or online communities.

Conclusion

The above-listed are just a few tips that will help you get started in Sea of Thieves. As you progress through the game, you’ll learn more about the various mechanics and features and develop your strategies and techniques for success. With some practice and perseverance, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a top player in the game. So, set sail and have fun in the Sea of Thieves!