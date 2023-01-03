Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – At least three people were killed in what police have called a “random shooting” that took place early Tuesday, Jan. 24, at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington, U.S.

The gunman, who police believe to be 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, is still at large.

“It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said in a video shared on the department’s Facebook page. “The male just walked in and started shooting.”

Murray said police received calls around 3:30 a.m. of a man shooting people at a Circle K store. Upon arrival, officers discovered three people shot dead inside.

Police believe there may be a fourth victim because after the gunman opened fire at the Circle K, he crossed the street and went to an Ampm convenience store and shot at a fourth person sitting in a car.

Surveillance footage showed the person move to the passenger side of the vehicle as the gunman stole the car and fled. It’s unclear whether the fourth victim was shot, and if they were, whether it was fatal.

The suspect drove away in a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, Murray said. Police do not have a license plate for the vehicle.

Police later updated the Facebook post to identify the “presumed homicide suspect” as Haddock.

“If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. YPD and local agencies are following up on leads,” the department said.

Several roads in the area are closed after the shooting, and all East Valley school districts are on secure-and-teach status, officials said.

The incident in Yakima is the latest incident of mass violence in the US just this week.

This year alone, the US has experienced 39 mass shootings, according to CNN.