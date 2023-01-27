Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 26 January 2023 – Friends and family members are demanding justice after a 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in North West province, South Africa.

Tshenolo Mabote was allegedly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend on January 22, 2023 in Marikana, Rustenburg.

The suspect, identified as Sasa Thomas, is also the father of Tshenolo’s 11-month-old son.

It is alleged that her ex-boyfriend went to Tshenolo’s home where he attacked her and stoned her multiple times with concrete bricks.

When he realised Tshenolo was unconscious, he then dragged her by her legs on the streets, continuing to beat her, while walking to his home. When neighbours tried to intervene, the suspect kept pointing a gun at them.

He then took Tshenolo to the hospital, where she was transferred to another hospital. Tshenolo succumbed to her injuries on Monday, January 23.

The ex-boyfriend was arrested at the hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 24, 2023, the African National Congress Youth League, ANCYL, in Kgetleng Sub Region, condemned the murder.

“It is with absolute sadness, anger and pain to all our young people in the region to learn of this gross act GBV… after we learnt the passing of TSHENOLO PHANCHO MABOTE who was brutal murdered in her home weekend n she passed away Monday,” the statement read.

“We are not professionalised or trained to deal with matters of this nature and magnitude. However, if the public exposes such acts on GBV on social media and screenshots shared online by friends of the victim or anything to go by, one wonders what more links and leaks are needed for the SAPS to give this kind of cases a priority they deserve.

“The ANC in Kgetleng sub region mazista ward 6 condemns any form of GBV and femicide and we further call for the revival of our street committees, community policing forums and ward committees to intensify the fight against GBV in our localities.

The time to hold perpetrators accountable for the micro aggression of toxic masculinity. The embers of GBV begin with a whisper, a joke, a comment and word.

“We call upon young people of kgetleng sub region to congregate at the magistrate court date and venue as a form of support to the victim’s family.”

The deceased’s cousin, Reabetswe Rea Rakuba, shared a photo of the suspect, demanding justice.

“Hi guys, this is my cousin Tshenolo Mabote. She is yet another stat. She was brutally beaten to death by her then boyfriend. GBV has hit home and it has left a permanent mark. Justice needs to be served.” she wrote.