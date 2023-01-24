Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 7, 2023 – A 24-year-old man identified as Chris Wanjala, was on Thursday, January 5, found guilty of the gruesome murder of 74-year-old Swedish missionary Lilian Bourcart.

Wanjala who was employed by the Swedish Missionary, was found guilty of violently robbing, raping and killing his ex-employer who managed a children’s home and conducted charity work in Milimani estate in Kitale.

He reportedly carried out the crime two years ago.

Chief Magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar who sentenced Wanjala to 90 years in prison, said the judgement was necessary taking into account the brutality used to commit the offence.

The sentencing of Wanjala’s co-accused, Dominic Nyongesa, was deferred pending his age assessment.

The prosecution on its own part, said that the duo deserved maximum sentence since it is a capital offence, so as to serve as a lesson to others.