Friday, 27 January 2023 – The 23-year-old woman who has the body of an 8-year-old has revealed she and her boyfriend have split after receiving backlash about their relationship.

Shauna Rae Lesick, 23, dated Dan Swygart, 26, and their relationship was documented in a recent episode of her TLC show, “I Am Shauna Rae”.

Swygart received backlash for the relationship after appearing in the episode, and he was labeled a creep for dating someone who resembles a child.

The pair have now stated on Instagram that due to the negative publicity, they decided to end their relationship and remain good friends.