Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – 22-year-old Angolan socialite, Mya Jesus, has announced her engagement to an older man after almost a month of talking and few days of dating.

She described the older man as her “best friend, love, and true soulmate.”

Mya added that she always knew that the person she would finally say yes to would come easy, with no struggle, no questioning, no pains or breaks.

The socialite wrote;

I said yes

On the 28/11/2022 I said yes to my best friend, my love, and true soulmate. (after almost a month of talking and few days of dating)

I always knew that the person I would finally say yes to would come easy, with no struggle, no questioning, no pains or breaks, I knew I wouldn’t have to go through “a lot”.

I wouldn’t have to lower my standards to deserve a long lasting love, so is safe to say I manifested you, you came with no warnings and loved me the way nobody else ever did, you understood all my love languages, I did not have to tell you what type of man I like, you came and showed me what type of man you are! i always say you remind me of nobody and that’s the truth, you’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of, the most patient, loving, and kind man I know, when I count my blessings I count you twice. You’re my biggest cheerleader and you always strengthen my faith, I couldn’t ask for a more handsome and Godfearing man, the real definition of if a man wants to? He will, and that God always has the best saved for us. and when is God’s timing? Nobody can stop it

I love you so much and I only hope the best for us, we manifested each other, we prayed to find each other, and from day 1 it just felt right, I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, 2 months in, a lifetime to go, I love you zaddy