Saturday, January 21, 2023 – An online scammer, the mastermind of a hi-tech swindle that swept Sh0.9 Million from a Mombasa-based microfinance, has been arrested and Sh600,000 recovered.

The architect of the heist, Francis Mairura, was smoked out of his hideout in Nyamondo village located at Gucha South in Kisii County.

This is after the sleuths based at DCI’s operations support unit trailed the cash which was siphoned through a breach of the Sacco’s IT systems and transferred to six Mpesa accounts belonging to the suspect.

The high-level fraud which occurred on December 31, 2022, was executed between 3:30 to 5 pm by the 22-year-old suspect who was at the time oscillating between two houses, one at Witeithie estate in Thika town and the other at Gitambaya in Ruiru.

Immediately the suspect realized that he was on our radar, he escaped to his rural home in Kisii county.

Unbeknownst to him, the sleuths were breathing down his neck and at the devil’s hour this morning, they raided his village home and smoked him out.

A thorough search led to the recovery of Sh0.6 million, 3 Mobile phones and a HP laptop suspected to have been used in the heist.

The suspect is currently under police custody, where he will be processed and charged for his crimes.

