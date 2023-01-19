Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – A 19-year-old suspect accused of attacking New York police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve, has been arrested and faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

Police are recommending the suspect, Trevor Bickford, be charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault in the attack, the New York Police Department said.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, they do not yet have details of when Bickford will be arraigned and it’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

The formal arrest by the NYPD comes two days after Bickford allegedly attacked police officers at a security screening area outside Times Square, the center of the city’s famed New Year’s Eve celebrations.

A diary was found in the suspect’s backpack, which had been left on the street and placed in a pile with other backpacks that had been taken from people trying to enter security checkpoints around Times Square, multiple law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case said.

The diary ends with a last will and testament, according to the source. The final entry, dated December 31, begins with, “This will likely be my last entry,” and goes on to leave instructions on how to divide the author’s belongings among his family and instructions for his burial.

The diary expressed a desire to join the Taliban and it criticized his brother for joining the US military.

“There was a time when we were close but that time has since passed,” writings in the diary say, according to media sources who have seen the diary. “You have joined the ranks of my enemy.”

The suspect also worried his mother would not repent to Allah, according to another writing in the diary, the sources said.

“And therefore I hold hope in my heart that a piece of you believes so that you may be taken out of the hellfire,” he wrote, according to the sources.

Just after 10 p.m. the young man went to the Times Square checkpoint at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue where officers check bags for weapons or suspicious items, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and police said.

At the security area, Bickford allegedly pulled out a machete, struck one officer with the blade and another officer in the head with the handle, and then swung the blade at a third officer, who shot Bickford in the shoulder, according to the sources and the NYPD. The officers have all been treated and released.

For the past two days, Bickford had been in custody and under police guard at Bellevue Hospital, where he was being treated for the gunshot wound, sources said.

Suspect was on terrorist watch list on the FBI’s radar.

He was interviewed by FBI agents in Maine in mid-December after he said he wanted to travel overseas to help fellow Muslims and was willing to die for his religion, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Bickford’s mother and grandmother became increasingly concerned about his desire to travel to Afghanistan to join the Taliban and reported this to the Wells, Maine, police department out of concern for him on December 10, the sources said.

When the FBI opened its wider investigation they also placed him on a terrorist watch list, according to sources. Because the Taliban is not designated a foreign terrorist entity, planning to travel to Afghanistan to join the group does not constitute the federal crime of “attempted material support of a terrorist group.”

Watch videos below

19-year-old Trevor Bickford has now been charged for the NYE's machete attack on three NYPD officers.



2 counts of Attempted Assault

2 counts of Attempted Murder



More of our reporting from last night from outside Bickford's home in Wells, Maine, where FBI agents spent the day: pic.twitter.com/moYMXvnNEn — Arielle Mitropoulos (@AMitrops) January 2, 2023

Video from a restaurant on 8th Ave shows the chaos unfold New Year’s Eve. Crowds of people gathered on 8th begin to run. Some of them shuffle into the restaurant. Police say 19-year-old Trevor Bickford attacked 3 officers, prompting one officer to shoot Bickford. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/TxwvADkGuu — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) January 2, 2023