Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has visited the frontline city of Bakhmut to meet military representatives and hand out awards to soldiers, his office said on Tuesday, December 20.

Bakhmut, located in Eastern Ukraine is the hottest spot on the frontline at the moment, where fierce fighting has been going on for weeks.

Zelensky arrived to Bakhmut with an unannounced visit, according to Ukranian media reports.

Earlier in the day, he renewed calls for more weapons after Russian drones hit energy targets in a third air strike on power facilities in six days. In his evening address.

“Weapons, shells, new defence capabilities … everything that will give us the ability to speed up the end to this war.” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine’s military said it had shot down 30 of 35 “kamikaze” drones fired by Russia on Monday, mostly at the capital, Kyiv. The unmanned aircraft fly towards their target, then plummet and detonate on impact.

Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday that five people had been killed in the eastern Donetsk and southern Kherson regions, with eight wounded, and that 21 missiles had knocked out power in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Watch video below

President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Ukrainian fighters on the front line in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast during an unannounced visit on Dec. 20.



Video by Ukrainian public broadcaster Freedom. pic.twitter.com/mLmJ6RfM4w — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 20, 2022