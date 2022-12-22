Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Zari Hassan’s youthful boyfriend Shakib cannot afford to buy a brand new tyre despite displaying a flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

Having been gifted a brand new ride by Zari for supposedly performing his bedroom duties to the best of his abilities, Shakib has been hopping from place to place celebrating his newfound status.

As a result of his constant movement, the shock absorbers and expensive tyre to his ride got worn out and needed fixing.

On Tuesday evening, he was pictured negotiating with mechanics in a dingy Market.

From the photos shared, Shakib was seen talking to the mechanics at a garage.

He said to have bought a second hard tyre after his expensive tyre got spoilt.

A mechanic revealed that when he was told the amount of money needed to repair his spoilt tyre, he opted for a second-hand trye.

See photos captured by a paparazzi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.