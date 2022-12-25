Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 25, 2022 – New details have emerged that Zari Hassan’s youthful boyfriend Shakib was legally married in 2016.

Shakib’s wife Shamirah shared photos of their wedding certificate to prove that they were legally married in 2016.

She accused him of cheating on her with multiple women among them Zari Hassan.

Shamirah also shared a US visa she processed for Shakib in 2017 inviting him to visit her.

Shakib, who recently turned 30, hooked up with the 42-year-old Ugandan socialite in May 2022 and have been serving couple goals since then.

It is not clear whether Zari was aware that he was legally married.

Below is a photo of Shakib’s legally wed wife and the documents she shared to prove her claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.