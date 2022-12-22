Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi is officially off the market.

Wamumbi went public about his affair with Murang’a Woman Rep Betty Maina when he was celebrating his 35th birthday.

Betty organized a surprise birthday party for Wamumbi and penned him a sweet message during the special day.

“35 years is a major achievement. Live long my love,’’ she wrote.

Wamumbi lost his wife in 2020 after she committed suicide over marital woes.

Her body was spotted in a dam by a local who was on his way to work.

Congratulations to the couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.