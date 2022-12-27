Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 December 2022 – A team of Police Officers from Dagoretti who were acting on intelligence intercepted one suspect at Delta Petrol Station in Kawangare 46 on Monday, who then led the officers to his house.

Upon search of the house, police recovered several items including one homemade pistol capable of firing, one Nokia mobile phone suspected to have been stolen, and a tear gas grenade, one Samsung Tablet, and one machete among others.

The suspected criminal was arrested and placed in custody pending arraignment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect and his male accomplice who is still at large, are linked to an earlier robbery incident that occurred this morning and the same reported at Waithaka Police Station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.