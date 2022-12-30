Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Rapper Young Thug has been ordered to undergo a COVID-19 test after several of his co-defendants tested positive for the disease.

A court document obtained by TMZ revealed that some of the defendants and attorneys in Young Thug’s ongoing case have tested positive for COVID. The court order states that Young Thug could also be at risk of getting COVID and must get tested.

The court order stamped on December 28, does not have results from Young Thug’s COVID test.

Young Thug has already been in custody for more than 7 months after being arrested in May on gang-related charges tied to a 56-count indictment. He’s slated for trial in January, with jury selection beginning on January 5.

Rapper Gunna who was also locked up for several months, took a plea deal earlier this month by pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge. He was sentenced to 5 years with one year commuted for the time he’s already served. The remaining 4 will be suspended, pending community service and other special conditions.