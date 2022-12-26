Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 26, 2022 – A young lady had to be helped out of a crowded pool after a group of young men touched her inappropriately and pulled out her swimsuit in an attempt to strip her naked.

In the video going viral on Twitter, the lady is seen trying to fight off the young men who surrounded her in the pool and were reaching for different parts of her body.

She seemed helpless as she was outnumbered by the boys.

One guy even pulled her bikini bottom and tried to dip his finger in her private part while she fought to protect her modesty.

Another one is seen pulling her breast out of her bikini top.

Thankfully, someone outside the pool came to the young lady’s aide and pulled her out of the pool.

The video sparked outrage and started a conversation about how men are raised these days.

See the video below.