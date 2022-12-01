Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – A young man has been arrested arrested for allegedly beheading his girlfriend in Ghana.

Media personality, Babs Cann who shared the news, said the incident occurred in Spintex.

She wrote;

A young Nigerian man has been picked up by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly beheading his girlfriend at Spintex.