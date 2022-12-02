Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 02 December 2022 – A young boy who has a very good voice is trending on TikTok after he displayed his vocal prowess.

In the short clip which lasted just about 28 seconds, the boy rendered a beautiful performance with his splendid voice.

TikTok users who fell in love with the boy’s melodious voice took to the comment section to compare him to Akon

The short clip has gathered over 220k likes, more than 2700 comments as well as 1.6 million views.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.