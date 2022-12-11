Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has fought endless battles for Kenya’s democracy since the early 1980s.

Jakom, as he is fondly regarded by his peers, sacrificed his life and his career just to make Kenya a good country where everyone feels they belong.

Being a seasoned human rights defender and a democratic has seen him spend almost 10 years in jail and his family was ruined forever by the late former President Daniel Moi.

Speaking in July while campaigning for his failed presidential bid, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, went emotional when he revealed why he kept rubbing his face when speaking in public forums.

“I was not in politics because my father introduced me to politics. I came alone and have been in politics because of what I think is right for this country.

“I have been in political detention for a long time. You saw me walk from that light because it interferes with my eye leading to watering due to poor lighting,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST