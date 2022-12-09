Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Wasafi FM presenter, Diva tha Bause, has revealed why Bongo actress Fridah Kajala dumped her lover Harmonize, months after they ironed out their differences and got back together.

According to Diva, Kajala walked out of the relationship after she found out that Harmonize had impregnated his side chic.

She also caught him red-handed cheating on her with another lady.

The popular presenter revealed that Harmonize’s side chic is 5 months pregnant.

“The lady is five months pregnant. When he was caught talking on the phone, he froze. Secondly, he was caught with a lady, red-handed,” Diva said.

This is not the first time the celebrity couple has broken up.

Kajala got into a relationship with Harmonize in September 2020 after he broke up with his Italian ex-wife, Sarah Michelotti.

Kajala has since changed her profile’s details deleting the part she had included about being the wife and manager to Harmonize.

She also deleted all the photos she had previously posted with her lover.

In her temporary post, Kajala said, “I am a woman and a human being who is created to love and also forgive, but for this, I’m meant to be laughed at, criticized, and even mocked. I’m not here to defend myself or point a finger at anyone. It is true I did a mistake and I have accepted that I’m incomplete. Truly, I have erred my family, siblings and friends. #Nimekoma#”

