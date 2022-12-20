Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to resign as Azimio chairman any time from now.

This was revealed by Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, who disclosed that the former Head of State wants to focus on his peace project in the East African region.

He further revealed that Azimio top brass will convene in about two weeks to make a decision on who replaces Uhuru.

Since the revelation, a number of names in the Azimio have been floated as possible replacements of Uhuru, among them Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua and Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

However, Bishop Julius Onam is of a different opinion. He wants KANU Chairman Gideon Moi to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as the Azimio la Umoja chairman.

Onam, who is a life member of KANU, argued that Gideon Moi played a huge role in re-uniting Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the run-up to the August 9, presidential election.

“I, Bishop Julis Onam Ogada, KANU Life Member No.60531 do hereby support Gideon Moi to be our new Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party chairman to replace Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.”

“Gideon Moi did a good job during the campaign of our alliance, he brought together Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka ‘s Wiper Party and they did a nice campaign for our Presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” the clergy said in a letter to newsrooms.

It is understood that Kalonzo had insisted that it was his time to vie for the presidency, having supported Raila Odinga in 2013 and 2017.

However, it took serious interventions from Uhuru and Gideon Moi to convince Kalonzo to shelve his 2022 presidential ambitions in favor of Raila Odinga, who later emerged second after William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.