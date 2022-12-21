Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 – A Facebook user has narrated an incident that happened in his neighbourhood in Kitengela after a lady reportedly held a man hostage in her house and drugged him.

The said lady, who owns a pub in the area, reportedly invited the man to Kitengela after meeting on Facebook.

They had drinks in her pub amounting to Ksh 7,000.

When he was handed over the bill, he disputed it probably because it was inflated and could only manage to pay Ksh 4500.

The barmaid lured the man to her house and drugged him with ‘mchele’.

He was reportedly forced to call his relatives in Karen while in a state of confusion to send him money to secure his release.

He also probably gave out his Mpesa and bank pins after being drugged.

He was rescued by neighbours who noticed something fishy and informed the police.

The victim appeared confused when he was rescued due to the effects of stupefying drugs.

He said the lady had even threatened to kill him with a knife.

Below is what a Facebook user who witnessed the incident posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.