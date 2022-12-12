Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to President William Ruto ahead of the Jamhuri Day celebrations on Monday, December 12.

In a statement shared by the Russian Embassy in Kenya, Putin congratulated President Ruto on marking another feat of Jamhuri Day terming it an important national day.

He underscored the relationship between Kenya and Russia, terming the relationship to have been traditionally friendly.

“I am convinced that their further development in various spheres meets the fundamental interests of Russian and Kenyan peoples,” the release from the embassy read in part.

The letter signed by the Russian president highlighted Russia’s involvement in the African continent, especially with regard to promoting peace.

He hoped that the developments in different spheres of the relationship between Kenya and Russia will progress “in line with strengthening stability and security on the African continent.”

“I wish you good health and success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all Kenyan citizens,” Putin concluded in his letter.

Kenya marked its Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium where Ruto led the country in celebrating the National Day in a changed format.

President William Ruto has dallied with both Russia and the United States in recent times since his election as the President.

Putin was among the first world leaders to congratulate William Ruto on his election victory during the August 9, elections.

This comes even as Ruto differed with Putin when he waded into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, saying the internationally recognized boundaries must be respected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST